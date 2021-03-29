NYC Woman Arrested in Subway Chest Stabbing of 14-Year-Old Girl

A 21-year-old Brooklyn woman has been arrested on assault and weapons charges in the subway stabbing of a 14-year-old girl with whom she had an argument at a deli earlier this month, police said Monday.

Bianca Lewis and the teenager initially started arguing in a Rutland Road deli around 6 p.m. Saturday, March 13, police say. The nature of the dispute wasn't clear, but police say the girl soon left the store. She walked into the Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road train station. Cops say Lewis followed her.

Once on the mezzanine area of the No. 3 line, the dispute turned physical -- and police allege Lewis pulled out a knife and stabbed the girl in the chest. She fled the scene and was apprehended more than two weeks later.

The 14-year-old victim was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after the attack. No update on her condition was immediately provided Monday.

It also wasn't clear if Lewis had retained an attorney.