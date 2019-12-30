NYC Woman Accused of Anti-Semitic Attacks Arrested Again a Day After Release

What to Know Tiffany Harris, the woman accused of slapping three Jewish women in the face and head, was arrested for another assault on Sunday

A woman accused of slapping three people in one of a series of anti-Semitic attacks during the Hanukkah holiday was arrested again for another assault — just one day after she was charged with attempted assault as a hate crime.

Tiffany Harris, 30, was arrested Sunday morning after she allegedly punched a 35-year-old woman who was walking on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn's Prospect Heights area. The attack was unprovoked and the victim suffered bruising and swelling to the eye, according to police.

Nothing was said before the attack and it was unclear whether the victim was Jewish like Harris' previous alleged victims.

Police said Harris slapped three women, ages 22 to 31, in the face and head as she said “F-U Jews” after encountering them outside Chabad Lubavitch headquarters in Crown Heights, the New York Daily News reported. The victims suffered minor pain, police said.

Harris was released Saturday after her arraignment on the attempted assault charge and other misdemeanor and lower-level charges, according court records. An email seeking comment was sent to her lawyer.

Around the city, police have gotten at least six reports this week — and eight since Dec. 13 — of attacks possibly propelled by anti-Jewish bias.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that police presence would increase in Crown Heights and two other Brooklyn neighborhoods with large Jewish populations.