NYC Woman, 79, Fatally Mowed Down While Getting Out of Car by Hit-Run Driver

A 79-year-old Brooklyn woman was killed Saturday by a reckless hit-and-run driver who struck the victim as she was exiting her car, city officials said.

Verna McKnight was getting out of her car, parked on Church Avenue in East Flatbush, when investigators say the driver nailed the woman around 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

EMS rushed to the scene and took the woman to nearby Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, but she did not survive.

City officials believe the fleeing driver was behind the wheel of a white Ford Econoline van and did not stop to aid the victim or what for police.

The NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.