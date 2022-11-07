Brooklyn

NYC Woman, 79, Fatally Mowed Down While Getting Out of Car by Hit-Run Driver

Police believe the fleeing vehicle was a white Ford Econoline van

By NBC New York Staff

A 79-year-old Brooklyn woman was killed Saturday by a reckless hit-and-run driver who struck the victim as she was exiting her car, city officials said.

Verna McKnight was getting out of her car, parked on Church Avenue in East Flatbush, when investigators say the driver nailed the woman around 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

EMS rushed to the scene and took the woman to nearby Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, but she did not survive.

City officials believe the fleeing driver was behind the wheel of a white Ford Econoline van and did not stop to aid the victim or what for police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynNYPDhit-and-run
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us