Queens

NYC Woman, 21, Vanishes After Subway Ride on New Year's Eve

Adamaris Garcia, of 48th Street, was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, New Year's Eve, on a northbound N train that was stopped at the Queensboro Plaza station, officials say

By NBC New York Staff

missing woman
Handout

The NYPD is asking for help finding a 21-year-old woman who vanished in the waning minutes of 2022 after getting on a subway in her home borough of Queens, authorities said Tuesday.

Adamaris Garcia, of 48th Street, was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, New Year's Eve, on a northbound N train that was stopped at the Queensboro Plaza station, officials say.

Garcia is described as being about 4 feet 11 inches tall and 115 pounds with brown hair and a thin build. She was last seen wearing a black dress with long sleeves, black and white sneakers and black socks, according to the NYPD.

Adamaruis Garcia
NYPD
Police released this photo of Adamaris Garcia.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear who reported Garcia missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

More News

NFL 2 hours ago

Damar Hamlin Update: Buffalo Bills Release Statement as Vigil Grows Outside Hospital

Australia Jan 2

Helicopters Collide Over Australian Beach, 4 People Dead

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

QueensTimes SquareNYC Subwaymissingcrime stoppers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us