NYC Woman, 21, Vanishes After Subway Ride on New Year's Eve

The NYPD is asking for help finding a 21-year-old woman who vanished in the waning minutes of 2022 after getting on a subway in her home borough of Queens, authorities said Tuesday.

Adamaris Garcia, of 48th Street, was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, New Year's Eve, on a northbound N train that was stopped at the Queensboro Plaza station, officials say.

Garcia is described as being about 4 feet 11 inches tall and 115 pounds with brown hair and a thin build. She was last seen wearing a black dress with long sleeves, black and white sneakers and black socks, according to the NYPD.

NYPD

It wasn't immediately clear who reported Garcia missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.