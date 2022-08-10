NYC Was Just Ranked the Top City in the World To Find A Soulmate

Even though only about half of American adults actually believe in soulmates, for those New Yorkers who are believers — you're in the right city for love.

Anyone who has dipped their toes into the New York City dating pool knows it can be quite difficult to navigate — but apparently it's the best place to find one's true love, at least according to one website.

Angelic Diamonds, an online jewelry seller, ranked NYC as the top city in the world on its soulmate index. The site said that it scored cities on a slew of different romantic metrics, including the number of dating app downloads and the number of searches for "soulmate."

It then added in the number of potential date spots, including everything like bars and restaurants, nature spots and parks, coffee and tea shops, places with classes and workshops — anywhere a person could find "the one" or could be the perfect first date location.

After the scores were tabulated, the Big Apple was found to have the highest score of 77 (out of 100, so apparently no city is even all that close to being the perfect place for love). With more than 125 million singles, according to the website, it was the only U.S. city to make the top 10.

Everyone knows about NYC's famous nightlife scene, but the city stood out for its many green spaces as well as coffee and tea shops — all great spots for a first date or perhaps a meet-cute, according the website.

Mumbai was a close second, finishing just one point behind NYC at 76. Tokyo, Shanghai, Beijing, London and Delhi each finished with soulmate scores above 70 as well. Mexico City, Paris and Sao Paulo rounded out the top 10.