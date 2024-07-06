NYC warns of unpaid parking ticket scam involving fake websites that look legitimate

There is a new warning out about a scam that looks to trick people into thinking they're paying a parking ticket on a New York City website — but could be giving out information leading to identity theft.

The scammers will send a text that says the recipient has an unpaid parking ticket in the city or a toll fee to pay, according to the mayor's office and the Brooklyn district attorney's office.

Clicking on the link given in the text from "NYC Citypay" will bring up a website that looks official, but is not. It will then request identifying information that could be sold on the dark web or used to steal the target's identity. That information includes name, date of birth, driver's license number and credit or debit card number.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said that the city's Virtual Currency Unit shut down 11 internet domains associated with the smishing scam within a day of launching the investigation.

"People should be very suspicious of any unsolicited text message or email requesting money or personal information, and to never click on link without knowing the sender," said Gonzalez. "Even as we continue to shut down these fraudulent sites, education and prevention remain the best defense.”

NYC Mayor Eric Adams said that the city will never ask for any payments via text message.

"This administration will not sit idly by while bad actors attempt to take advantage of unsuspecting New Yorkers," Adams said in a statement. "We will not tolerate these attempts to exploit our community's trust."

Here is a list of domains that the city shut down in connection with the scam: