NYC warns parents of potential school bus strike as classes set to start next week

New York City students are set to return to the classroom in just over a week, but getting the kids on the bus may be a bigger challenge than normal — because the drivers could be on strike.

The city's Department of Education sounded the alarm on Monday about the drivers potentially going on strike this fall, as the union the represents them and bus attendants threatened to walk off the job in a strike that would impact half the routes throughout the five boroughs.

The city has called it a "labor dispute" between bus companies and yellow bus workers. School officials are now making contingency plans, saying in a statement "all parties are working diligently towards a resolution, and it is our hope these plans will not be necessary."

The city said parents will be notified if their children need alternative ways to get to school. Alternative options from the city included: emergency MetroCards, pre-paid rideshares and other transportation reimbursement.

"We know how many of our students and families depend on yellow bus service and that even the possibility of an interruption in service will create concern and worry, which is why we wish to be as transparent as possible with our families," a letter from NYC Public Schools to parents read. "We will continue to provide you as much notice and information as possible."