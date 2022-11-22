NYC Unveils Sweeping Plan for Car-Free Open Streets In Midtown During Holiday Season

What to Know In anticipation of the holiday season, New York City announced it will open 11 city blocks to pedestrians, which will make it the largest-ever holiday season-specific Open Street, all in an effort to attract visitors to shop at local small businesses.

Through a partnership between the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT), NYPD, and the Fifth Avenue Association, the city will — for the first time in half a century — transform Fifth Avenue, from 48 th Street to 57 th Street, into an Open Street three Sundays in December.

Street to 57 Street, into an Open Street three Sundays in December. Additionally, the city will also bring back the pedestrianized area around Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall throughout the holiday season.

In anticipation of the holiday season, New York City announced it will open 11 city blocks to pedestrians, which will make it the largest-ever holiday season-specific Open Street, all in an effort to attract visitors to shop at local small businesses.

Through a partnership between the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT), NYPD, and the Fifth Avenue Association, the city will — for the first time in half a century — transform Fifth Avenue, from 48th Street to 57th Street, into an Open Street three Sundays in December. Additionally, the city will also bring back the pedestrianized area around Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall throughout the holiday season.

"Every year, people come from across the world to New York City, and to Midtown Manhattan specifically, during the holiday season. This year, we are going to make that experience safer and more enjoyable for all New Yorkers and visitors with more access to Open Streets,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. “This is the kind of bold, creative thinking that we need to ensure the city’s comeback is strong, equitable, and inclusive. And to all those coming in from out of town, I have only two messages: Happy holidays and spend money.”

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

On Dec. 4, 11, and 18, from noon until 6 p.m., Fifth Avenue, from 48th Street to 57th Street, will only be open to pedestrians, the city said. On these designated Sundays, Fifth Avenue Open Street will also feature performances as well as food and drink vendors. A full list of activities and amenities will be available online.

The city notes that, in order accommodate high pedestrian traffic, westbound vehicle right turns will be prohibited from Fifth Avenue onto 47th Street, 49th Street, or 51st Street during these Sundays.

Additionally, starting on Wednesday, with the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, through early to mid-January, the city will pedestrianize the streets surrounding Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall, according to city officials.

West 49th Street and West 50th Street, between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue, will only be open to pedestrians between 11 a.m. and midnight every day. The NYPD will help ensure that vehicle traffic does not enter those streets and barriers will be in place to prevent traffic flow.