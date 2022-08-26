NYC Uncovers 1st Juvenile Case of Monkeypox in Lead-Up to School Year

NYC health officials reported the city's first known case of monkeypox in an individual under the age of 18 on Friday, less than two weeks before students file back into school for the start of the academic year.

There are now two known cases of juveniles testing positive for the virus after the state reported a case days earlier in a patient outside of the city. State officials did not release details on the origin of the case or age of the person.

The end-of-week data on the city's health website shows nearly 2,900 cases of monkeypox since the start of the outbreak in late May. Cases ballooned in July, reaching a peak at the end of the month, before dropping significantly in recent days.

While the circumstances surrounding the city's juvenile case weren't immediately clear, the timing is less than ideal with the first day of school approaching on Sept. 8.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Demand for vaccine appointments, not yet available for children, has seemingly lessened following months of technical difficulties and supply shortages. City officials said plenty of doses were still available 24 hours after the latest batch of appointments was released on Thursday.

NYC has hit a turning point in our battle against monkeypox.



After months of severe vax shortage, last night a large block of appts was posted…and 24+ hrs later many slots are still open.



This despite the fact that less than half of NYers deemed high-risk have been vax’d. 1/ — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) August 26, 2022

NYC accounts for 25% of America's largest-ever monkeypox outbreak and nearly half of the cases are in Manhattan. That borough is reporting more than double the cases (1,211) of the next closest borough (Brooklyn, 661), and accounts for 41% of New York City's monkeypox outbreak.

A citywide public health emergency over the still-spreading disease took effect earlier this month, a day after Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration issued both state and public health emergency orders for monkeypox.

How to Prevent Monkeypox

The New York State Department of Health listed steps people should take in order to help prevent the spread of monkeypox:

• Ask sexual partners whether they have a rash or other symptoms consistent with monkeypox.

• Avoid skin-to-skin contact with someone who has a rash or other monkeypox-related symptoms.

• Contact a healthcare provider following exposure or symptoms, and check with your local county health department about vaccine eligibility.

• New Yorkers who receive the JYNNEOS vaccine should receive both doses, given four weeks apart, and stay vigilant until fully vaccinated, two weeks following the second dose.

• If you or your healthcare provider suspect you may have monkeypox, isolate at home. If you can, stay in a separate area from other family members and pets.

• Follow reputable sources of health information, including NYSDOH, CDC, and your local county health department.

Matt Ford was not able to get a vaccine for monkeypox, and managed symptoms of the infection with pain medicines. Now that he is recovered after a three-week bout with the virus, Ford opened up about his experience in an interview with LX News' Ashley Holt.