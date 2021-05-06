NYC Transit Union Reports 3 Incidents Involving People With Mental Illness in 24 Hours

New York City transit workers are once again calling on the city to provide more mental health services after three people halted train services on the same day.

Video from the Broad Street subway station shows an emotionally disturbed man who had locked himself inside a train operator's cab, refusing to open the door for workers and yelling profanity. The man halted train service for 90 minutes, according to the transit workers union.

The MTA says another person suffering from mental illness violently banged on a train operator's window on Wednesday at the Crown Heights station before jumping between train cars. At a third incident, someone pulled the emergency brake at Barclays Center before kicking out a window of the train car and running into the tunnel.

“Three incidents in less than four hours involving people threatening harm to NYCT employees is a stark reminder of why the City needs to surge essential mental health services and police officers ASAP," the MTA said in a statement.

For months, the transit agency and the TWU Local 100 union have been asking the city to do more to address the problem that has many New Yorkers afraid to take public transit.

The NYPD, who says the department recently added more than 600 officers underground, has said the MTA and the union have been scaring riders with overreaction and Mayor Bill de Blasio maintained that homeless outreach efforts are working.

When asked about how the city will deal with the subways returning to 24/7 service, de Blasio said there will be "careful coordination between MTA, NYPD, Department of Homeless Services."

"We have definitely found – the outreach effort is working. Constantly offering shelter is working, a huge number of folks have come in out of the subways into shelter and stayed in shelter. It really comes down to a lot of outreach at the right places at the right times, and we'll certainly be ready for that," the mayor said Monday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who oversees MTA operations, feels differently. He admitted he doesn't feel safe when he rides the subway.

"“I am smart. I am New York tough. Don’t lie to me and don’t play me as a fool. I’m on the subway. It’s safe. Oh, really? Have you been on the subway? Because I have. And I was scared," the governor said Monday at a news conference where he announced the return of overnight train services.

Crime statistics show overall crime is down; however, felony assault numbers have increased despite fewer than 50% ridership on the subway.

"It is our hope that when there's 24-hour service again that the subways, particularly at night, don’t just become a shelter on wheels," said Eric Loegel, the vice president of the transit workers union.

