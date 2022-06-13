Husband Allegedly Stabs Off-Duty NYPD Cop to Death While Their Kid Is Out of Town: Sources

An off-duty NYPD officer with the department's transit bureau was found stabbed to death inside a Bronx apartment early Monday, and her husband has surrendered in connection with her killing, two senior police officials say.

The off-duty officer was found in the Concourse section overnight, around 3 a.m., after police responded to a 911 call of a stabbing. The two senior police officials say the 31-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, managed to call a relative, who was the one to make the 911 call to the Grand Concourse apartment.

It was too late. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders. They say she had multiple stab wounds.

BREAKING: A @NYPDTransit officer was stabbed to death by her husband and killed in the Concourse section, police sources said. He’s been taken into custody, police said. — myles miller (@MylesMill) June 13, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials say a 34-year-old man -- a man the two senior NYPD officials identify as the victim's husband -- surrendered at a neighboring precinct later Monday.

They say he has no previous criminal history and a possible motive isn't yet clear. The two officials did say it happened during some sort of argument.

The couple shares a child who is currently out of the state with relatives, the two officials said. The husband's name hasn't been released yet, either.

No charges have been announced as the investigation continues.