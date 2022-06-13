NYPD

Husband Allegedly Stabs Off-Duty NYPD Cop to Death While Their Kid Is Out of Town: Sources

Neither the name of the victim nor the suspect has been released

By Myles Miller

An off-duty NYPD officer with the department's transit bureau was found stabbed to death inside a Bronx apartment early Monday, and her husband has surrendered in connection with her killing, two senior police officials say.

The off-duty officer was found in the Concourse section overnight, around 3 a.m., after police responded to a 911 call of a stabbing. The two senior police officials say the 31-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, managed to call a relative, who was the one to make the 911 call to the Grand Concourse apartment.

It was too late. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders. They say she had multiple stab wounds.

Officials say a 34-year-old man -- a man the two senior NYPD officials identify as the victim's husband -- surrendered at a neighboring precinct later Monday.

They say he has no previous criminal history and a possible motive isn't yet clear. The two officials did say it happened during some sort of argument.

The couple shares a child who is currently out of the state with relatives, the two officials said. The husband's name hasn't been released yet, either.

No charges have been announced as the investigation continues.

This article tagged under:

NYPDBronxCRIME STOPPERSNYC Violencedomestic violence
