NYC Transit Boss Andy Byford Resigns

Andy Byford, the Chief Executive Officer of the New York City Transit Authority, has resigned.

“I’m very proud of what we have achieved as a team over the past two years and I believe New York City Transit is well-placed to continue its forward progress now that the MTA has a record breaking $51.5 billion Capital Program in place," Byford said in a statement.

"I’m very grateful to Governor Cuomo, Chairman Foye and members of the Board for giving me the opportunity to serve New York and to head up North America’s largest transit system," Byford continued.

In a tweet, Mayor Bill de Blasio called Byford's resignation "a real loss for New York City's subway and bus riders."

This is a real loss for New York City’s subway and bus riders. The MTA needs people like Andy Byford — now more than ever. https://t.co/3WioRrLFe6 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 23, 2020

NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson also reacted to the announcement, simply tweeting "DEVASTATED."

The news comes mere months after he rescinded another resignation. In that instance, Byford reportedly handed in his resignation in September 2019 amid a rumored spat between him and Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Speculation about Byford's future was incessant for months amid reports of tensions with Cuomo.

However, in October, the travel mass transit head subsequently rescinded his resignation saying that he had his concerns addressed and that he’s was in “for the long term” and remained "laser focused” on improving the system.

Byford was appointed president of NYCT in January 2018.

NYCT is the largest transit agency in North America, with almost 8 million daily riders.

MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye said: “Andy Byford will be departing New York City Transit after a successful two years of service and we thank him for his work. Andy was instrumental in moving the system forward, enacting the successful Subway Action Plan and securing record capital funding with the Governor and the Legislature, and we wish him well in his next chapter.”

Prior to joining NYCT, Byford was the CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission, where he led the third largest transit agency in North America.

From 2009 to 2011, he was COO of Rail Corporation, Sydney, Australia.

Byford also held a variety of positions at London Underground from 1989 to 2003.