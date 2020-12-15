Queens

NYC Traffic Cop Rescued After Being Pinned Under 18-Wheeler in Queens

A New York City traffic agent was rescued from underneath a tractor-trailer after being struck by the 18-wheeler Tuesday morning in Queens, police said.

Firefighters and police officers freed the traffic agent, who was hit around 10:30 a.m. on Broadway in the borough’s Astoria neighborhood.

The agent was conscious and alert and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital for neck and back pain. The agent was listed in stable condition, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer remained at the scene. Sgt. Edward Riley, a police spokesperson, said no criminality is suspected.

