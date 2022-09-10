NYC Tourist Descending Subway Station Stairs Slashed With Razor Blade

Police are trying to track down a group of armed assailants who slashed a tourist in the face at a midtown subway station, authorities said.

The group of five men ran into the woman on the stairs of the 23rd Street station on Saturday morning. Police said the attack happened around 9 a.m.

Visiting from Belgian, the woman was walking down the stairs of the subway station when one of the men slashed her across the cheek with a razor blade, police said.

The woman, in her 30s, did not go to the hospital.