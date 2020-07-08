NYC to Start Trump Tower Black Lives Matter Mural on Thursday Morning

New York City will start painting "Black Lives Matter" on Fifth Avenue directly in front of Trump Tower on Thursday, picking up a delayed project that President Trump blasted as a "symbol of hate."

City sources tell News 4 New York the plan is to start Thursday morning, with Mayor Bill de Blasio taking part some time Thursday afternoon. A police official adds that the street could be closed for a couple of days to do the work.

The original announcement drew furious condemnation from the president.

....horrible BLM chant, “Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”. Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

"Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!" the president tweeted.

De Blasio later took to Twitter to fire back at Trump in unsparing terms.

You also don’t know that NY’s Finest are now a majority people of color. They already know Black Lives Matter.



There is no “symbol of hate” here. Just a commitment to truth.



Only in your mind could an affirmation of people’s value be a scary thing. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 1, 2020

"There is no 'symbol of hate' here. Just a commitment to truth," the mayor wrote. "Only in your mind could an affirmation of people's value be a scary thing."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also weighed in, saying he supports the murals. However, he also aimed criticism at de Blasio over budget cuts amid the recent spike in violence. (Shortly after the city passed a budget that sharply cut NYPD funding, it paid multiple officers overtime to guard the mural project.)

Cuomo also said that cutting the NYPD's budget is one thing, but trying to actually reform police should be the real goal, not simply appeasing protesters.

Trump, Cuomo, DeBlasio Trade Barbs Over Approach to Police Reforms. News 4 Government Affairs Reporter Melissa Russo reports.

"Now it's about making the actual change. Not just saying to the protesters, 'I'm with you," Cuomo said.

Overall, polls have shown a majority of Americans supporting Black Lives Matter since recent protests against racial injustice began.