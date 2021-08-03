NYC to Require Proof of Vaccination for Indoor Dining, Theatres, Gyms

New York City will now require proof of vaccination for a wide range of indoor activities like dining, fitness and entertainment, part of an increasing crackdown on those who remain unvaccinated.

Enforcement of what is being called the "Key to NYC Pass" is set to begin Sept. 13, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday. It will be its own digital platform, separate from the state's Excelsior Pass, though the latter will also be valid, as will paper vaccination cards.

"Climbing this ladder is giving us more and more ability to fight back (against) the delta variant," the mayor said Tuesday.

It remains unclear, though, what the policy will be for those who can't be vaccinated -- either for medical or religious reasons, or for those under age 12 who are not yet eligible. De Blasio said some of those details are still under consideration.

But the mayor has made no secret in recent days of his intention to ramp up restrictions on the unvaccinated.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"If people still hesitate, we're going to be climbing that ladder faster and more. I think you're going to see in short order more and more activities be only for vaccinated folks," De Blasio said last week.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health "strongly recommends" that anyone over the age of 2 wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. Meanwhile, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce new mask rules this week. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

The move comes as the highly transmissible delta variant continues its surge in New York City unabated, now accounting 72% of all positive samples -- roughly triple where it was three weeks ago.

At the same time, virtually every important infection metric in the city is getting worse too, with daily confirmed and probable cases as of last Friday some 24 percent higher than they were a week earlier.