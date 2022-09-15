NYC to Open 50,000 More Monkeypox Vax Slots Friday; Expands Eligibility to Those Under 18

What to Know New York City health officials have announced that it will open more than 50,000 new appointment slots Friday -- on the same day it will start shortening the intervals between vaccine doses as well as make vaccinations available to those under 18 years old.

The city previously that second doses should be provided 10 weeks after the first dose -- a policy that was put in place to ensure sufficient supply and capacity for administration of vaccines to all eligible New Yorkers who needed their first and second doses.

However, since there is now sufficient supply, the city changed its plan and is making the second dose available 28 days following the first dose, which is the recommended time according to the FDA.

According to the city, vaccine is now open to people who meet all of the following conditions, including for those younger than 18:

Individuals who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days and identify as at least one of the following: Gay, bisexual, or other man (cisgender or transgender) who has sex with cis or transgender men or transgender women. Transgender, gender non-conforming, or gender non-binary (regardless of the gender of your sex partners). Sex workers and anyone engaging in survival sex or any other types of transactional sex (including sex in exchange for money, food, shelter or other goods) of any sexual orientation or gender identity."



Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian unless the minor has the right under law to consent to their own care, such as married minors, minors who are parents or pregnant, and minors in the military. Those 16 or 17 years old, must have an adult caregiver consent in person or by phone, at the time of the vaccine appointment. For minors 15 years or younger, an adult caregiver must accompany them. The parent or guardian must still provide consent by phone at the time of the appointment or by written statement.

More than 50,000 new appointments will be made available Friday, for dates between Saturday, Sept. 17 and Oct. 6.

Additionally, starting Friday at 4 p.m. anyone who received their first doses of monkeypox vaccine at least 28 days ago can schedule a second dose appointment, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene announced Thursday.

“We feel confident that we now have enough supply of vaccine to meet current demand, and are comfortable lowering the window of time between first and second doses,” they city's Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in a statement.

People who had first doses between July 24 and Sept. will receive notifications to schedule a second dose appointment.

“We know that this provides much deserved peace of mind to New Yorkers who have bravely faced this outbreak," Vasan said. "Over these many months, they have adapted to the vaccine supply challenges and have successfully slowed the spread of this virus. We are especially grateful to the affected community, who stepped up to protect themselves and one another, as well as partner organizations who worked tirelessly to share information.”

For more information on monkeypox, including available vaccination appointments, click here.