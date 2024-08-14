Flatiron District

NYC to Dublin Portal is getting a new location

The public sculpture art and virtual connection between NYC and Dublin is set to leave the Flatiron District.

By Linda Gaudino

NBC Universal, Inc.

The immersive and live stream portal connecting two bustling cities, New York City and Dublin, is set to leave the Flatiron District for a new spot.

This round-the-clock live-stream sculpture launched in May and quickly became a viral social media moment for Manhattanites and tourists.

The installation was created by Portals founder and artist, Benediktas Gylys, originally from Lithuania.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The idea to build a virtual link between countries started in 2016 when Gylys wanted to find a way to bridge international gaps, a passion further driven by the COVID pandemic.

Gylys told NBC New York that the Portal will be relocated to a new and more permanent NYC location due to the temporary permit expiring soon within Flatiron.

The virtual art had been temporarily shut down in the Spring due to previous "inappropriate behavior" and technical issues.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The Flatiron NoMad Partnership noted to News 4 the "profound connections" the art has fostered.

News

Hurricanes 4 hours ago

Ernesto becomes a hurricane as significant flooding likely across Puerto Rico

Hurricane season 1 hour ago

Hurricane Ernesto expected to strengthen this week: What will it mean for NYC area?

The Partnership's president James Mettham told News 4 in a statement, "As we continue to innovate and create dynamic experiences in Flatiron & NoMad, the Portal, always planned as a temporary installation, will be removed on September 2nd to embark on a new phase in its journey with an exciting destination to be announced soon."

This article tagged under:

Flatiron DistrictNew York CityTravel
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us