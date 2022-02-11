NYC to Bring Back $100 Incentive for COVID Vaccine First Dose, Booster Shots

What to Know Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday that the city will relaunch the incentive for New Yorkers who get their first dose or boosted at a city-run or SOMOS site through the end of the month.

Since launching the incentive program in July 2021, New Yorkers with at least one dose increased 25 percent, with over 800,000 gift cards being distributed.

New York City is bringing back the $100 COVID-19 booster incentive starting Saturday.

Both first doses and booster doses will be eligible for the $100 incentive until Feb. 28. Prepaid cards will be redeemable until March 31.

“New Yorkers have done a tremendous job getting vaccinated, but I know we can do more,” Adams said in a statement. “The more of us protected against COVID-19, the quicker we can get through this pandemic. To anyone thinking about getting vaccinated or boosted, now is the time! Protect yourself and those around you and make some money while you’re at it.”

The incentive program launched in July 2021 under former Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration. Since then, New Yorkers with at least one dose increased 25 percent, with over 800,000 gift cards being distributed.

"I also encourage New Yorkers thinking about how to spend their $100 to buy from our small businesses. They have kept New York City running throughout the pandemic and are the backbone of so many communities," Adams said.

According to the city, 77% of the money distributed through this program have gone to New Yorkers of color, with tens of millions of dollars going back into local businesses like grocery stores, restaurants, bodegas, and on transportation.