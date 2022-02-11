New York City

NYC to Bring Back $100 Incentive for COVID Vaccine First Dose, Booster Shots

The incentive aims to get New York City residents vaccinated and boosted.

Getty Images

What to Know

  • Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday that the city will relaunch the incentive for New Yorkers who get their first dose or boosted at a city-run or SOMOS site through the end of the month.
  • Since launching the incentive program in July 2021, New Yorkers with at least one dose increased 25 percent, with over 800,000 gift cards being distributed.
  • The incentive aims to get New York City residents vaccinated and boosted.

New York City is bringing back the $100 COVID-19 booster incentive starting Saturday.

The incentive aims to get New York City residents vaccinated and boosted.

Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday that the city will relaunch the incentive for New Yorkers who get their first dose or boosted at a city-run or SOMOS site through the end of the month.

Both first doses and booster doses will be eligible for the $100 incentive until Feb. 28. Prepaid cards will be redeemable until March 31.

“New Yorkers have done a tremendous job getting vaccinated, but I know we can do more,” Adams said in a statement. “The more of us protected against COVID-19, the quicker we can get through this pandemic. To anyone thinking about getting vaccinated or boosted, now is the time! Protect yourself and those around you and make some money while you’re at it.”

The incentive program launched in July 2021 under former Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration. Since then, New Yorkers with at least one dose increased 25 percent, with over 800,000 gift cards being distributed.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

News

Olympic Truce 2 hours ago

Leave Ukraine in Next 24-48 Hours, White House Says, as ‘Olympic Truce' Wobbles

speedskating 5 hours ago

‘It's Definitely Heartbreaking,' Kristen Santos Says of Speed Skating Crash

"I also encourage New Yorkers thinking about how to spend their $100 to buy from our small businesses. They have kept New York City running throughout the pandemic and are the backbone of so many communities," Adams said.

According to the city, 77% of the money distributed through this program have gone to New Yorkers of color, with tens of millions of dollars going back into local businesses like grocery stores, restaurants, bodegas, and on transportation.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York CityCoronavirusCOVID-19boosterincentive
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us