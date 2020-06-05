NYC Thieves Break Into Toyota Facility, Steal 22 Cars: Police

Authorities are looking for nearly a number of suspects they say broke into a Toyota storage building in the Bronx and stole nearly two dozen vehicles this week.

Police say the suspects broke locks and doors to get into the Toyota Vehicle Storage Facility on Jerome Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Surveillance images show the men walking between rows of cars, then opening the vehicle doors and calmly stepping inside. Ultimately, 22 vehicles were stolen

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.