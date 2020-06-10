NYC Teen Allegedly Beaten and Tased By NYPD During Arrest; Police Investigating

The family of a Bronx teen is demanding answers after they say the 16-year-old was beaten and tased by police amid a night of chaotic protests and looting stemming from the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

According to the family, Jahmel Leach was walking along Fordham Road on the night of June 1 as several businesses were being targeted by looters. However, Leach was not participating in the looting or arson going on, his family told the New York Daily News.

"It's just sad. It's just really, really sad," the teen's cousin Yamil Miller told the newspaper. Miller said that Jahmel had never been arrested before, and was only watching the protests, not participating in them.

A law enforcement source told NBC New York that Jahmel Leach was suspected of being a looter along the street, and said there is video of him allegedly running into a T-Mobile store, among others. He is also seen on video setting trash on fire in the street, the police official said.

No merchandise was found on him when he was placed under arrest, the law enforcement source said. His family denies the looting claim, and said the teen had been charged with misdemeanor arson.

Miller told the Daily News that the police did not notify Jahmel's family when he was arrested, which they're required to do whenever a minor is placed under arrest. He said that Jahmel's mother, Daisy Acevedo, was told about what happened when she received a call from St. Barnabas Hospital that night, and found him there with his face injured, swollen and bloodied.

Miller claims the officer who arrested Jahmel "beat" and "exploited" the teen.

I’ve spoken to Jahmel’s family and I’m really troubled by what they told me.



We’re going to get them answers.

The NYPD has launched an investigation into what happened. https://t.co/nhEof7tMyP — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 11, 2020

Police said that the matter is being investigated. Mayor Bill de Blasio said he talked with the family and was "really troubled" by what he heard, and also pledged to get answers.

The mayor was also photographed with Jahmel at a protest, with the picture posted on Miller's Instagram on Thursday.

The mayor was not the only NYC leader to comment on the incident. Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer called it "horrific" and called for an independent investigation. School Chancellor Richard Carranza said he also was "horrified" to see the injuries the teen suffered.