NYC Teachers Protest ‘Unsafe' School Conditions Amid New Threats to Delay In-Person Start

What to Know Less than two weeks before classes begin in New York City, 22 DOE employees in multiple boroughs have tested positive for COVID-19

In-person learning for all New York City public schools is scheduled to resume Sept. 21; deaths of teachers in at least three other states since school started is generating a new wave of concerns

New York's COVID-19 rate of infection has been at 1 percent or below for more than a month, though officials are concerned about increasing risk accompanying an increase in closer-to-normal activities

Monday marks exactly one week until the re-scheduled return of in-person classes in the nation's largest public school district. Yet parents should be forewarned it could be re-scheduled yet again, as New York City's biggest teachers' union continues to protest what it says is a raw deal on testing.

Educators across the five boroughs are pushing for Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chancellor Richard Carranza to move to an all-remote learning method for the upcoming school year, citing problems with the testing component of the deal they made with the city that staved off the first potential teachers' strike in decades. As part of that deal, de Blasio agreed to push in-person back from its initial start date of Sept. 10 to Sept. 21 and ramp up school-related testing.

United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew sat 6 feet away from de Blasio earlier this month as the mayor announced the new deal. Lately, Mulgrew has been standing outside of various schools in the five boroughs, claiming the city isn't holding up its end of the bargain on the testing front.

He'll join other union reps and educators Monday as they hold a "Not Until It’s Safe" day of action on Monday to protest what they say are unsafe conditions at some school buildings. Nearly 5,000 have signed a petition started by a caucus within UFT to call on a fully remote start to the 2020-21 academic year.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

A total of 22 New York City educators have tested positive for the coronavirus, the teachers' union president announced last week. The cases are a small percentage of the 15,000 teachers tested. But Mulgrew says many tests administered back on Sept. 2 are just now coming back. He also says the city isn't launching contact tracing efforts fast enough; some teachers worked outside last week in protest.

There are other issues, too. School staff say they returned to classrooms to prepare for the new school year last week and found buildings with sinks, windows and toilets still broken. Some reported not having enough personal protective equipment or adequate staffing for the hybrid learning model. Mulgrew said custodial staffs had not yet gotten all the cleaning materials they need. If those hurdles aren't addressed, Mulgrew says the Sept. 21 opening is in jeopardy.

Among the protests planned for Monday are teachers in Sunset Park and Flat Bush section of Brooklyn, who say they will work outdoors over fears they will not protected from COVID-19 while working. Teachers also plan to wear red and picket outside Murry Bergtraum High School in Manhattan with parents.

Ninety-six percent of the city's thousands of public school classrooms passed air inspection, de Blasio said earlier this month. Of the 10 school buildings that failed ventilation inspections, four have gotten the needed repairs, City Hall said -- though a teacher from PS 139 says she found "dirty vents" that were never cleaned as promised by the city. De Blasio and Carranza have both clearly and repeatedly pledged they would not reopen any classroom unless it is safe.

In response to criticism about testing last week, a spokesperson for de Blasio said the city's "public hospital system has worked to make testing as fast and convenient for school-based staff across the city and we are seeing turnaround times within 48 hours for over 95% of tests."

"While we continue to navigate the realities of a pandemic, there will be positive cases. We are putting people's health above everything else by quickly identifying and isolating positive cases, which is a leading effort to prevent transmission," the statement continued.

Teachers stage an outdoor "working protest" at one affected school, saying there is inadequate testing and tracing of COVID-19 cases. News 4's Myles Miller reports.

New clusters are to be expected, de Blasio and Carranza have warned. Citing the problems that have emerged on college campuses across the country and in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also said there will be a degree of that in K-12.

At the same time, he warned -- in no uncertain terms -- that no public school district should reopen in person if it's not ready. Reopening in person too earlier will just cause more disruption because it may mean a re-closure, he said.

The governor also questioned whether the city's COVID positivity test threshold of 3 percent is sufficient when it comes to re-close. More people will take mass transit, more people will be in congregate settings. All that increases exposure.

For his part, de Blasio has said that testing threshold is one of the most stringent in the globe (the city has been well below that 3 percent mark for months now) -- and testing is just one component of the five boroughs' multi-faceted plan.

It's the mitigation efforts -- like mask-wearing, social distancing, hybrid scheduling and other measures -- that the city has layered within its back-to-school framework that will help prevent a single case from exploding, he said.

Students are returning to school, both in person and online, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

If one school building does hit 100 cases, Cuomo has recently said that requires an immediate two-week move to all-remote. He also is requiring every single school in New York to report testing and positivity numbers, among other COVID metrics, to the state daily. Each school will be issued a sort of rolling COVID Report Card that parents can assess on a regular basis to "get the facts."

The governor has also warned the approaching flu season will compound the COVID challenge. With vaccination levels falling off amid the pandemic and flu and COVID symptoms similar, Cuomo said last week his team is looking into possibly making the flu shot mandatory for public school students.

Experts agree life in the United States won't get close to "back to normal" until a vaccine is widely available. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said that likely won't happen until late 2021.