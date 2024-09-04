NYC teacher grazed in hand by bullet while in school day before start of classes

A teacher was inside a Bronx school when a stray bullet came flying in through the window and grazed his hand, according to police.

The 33-year-old was in the sixth-floor classroom in the building near Webster Avenue in the Fordham neighborhood when shots were fired outside the school just before noon, police said. One of the shots found its way into the building and left the man injured.

The teacher was taken to the hospital, but is expected to recover.

Officers were still trying to determine the source of the gunfire. Some in the area said they heard gunshots coming from the building right across the street from the middle school.

Investigators were at the scene for hours collecting evidence and searching for clues. Teachers said there were no students in the building today, and the educators had been preparing for students who are set to start the academic year on Thursday.

In a statement, New York City Public Schools said that the "egregious display of violence is both upsetting and reprehensible. NYPD immediately responded to the scene where one educator sustained non-life-threatening injuries. We will provide support additional support to this school community."

Police do not believe the teacher nor the school were targeted, but there will be additional police on hand for when classes start.

An investigation is ongoing.