NYC TD Five Boro Bike Tour Returns This Summer

The New York City TD Five Boro Bike Tour, the nation's largest annual charity cycling event, is back for cyclists this summer on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

This year marks the 43rd edition of the tour, after last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19. In past, the event brought in up to 32,000 riders every year who embark together on a 40-mile ride weaving through each NYC borough.

Due to the city's cycling boom over the past year, Bike New York says the group looks forward to welcoming locals and tourists alike. This year's event theme and tag line will be, "Together We Ride."

“Given the pivotal role that bikes have played in protecting the health, wellness, and safety of New Yorkers through the pandemic — especially for essential workers commuting to their jobs — it feels right that bikes will also play a part in powering New York City’s economic revitalization,” said Ken Podziba, President and CEO of Bike New York in a recent press release.

The TD Five Boro Bike Tour is a fundraising event for Bike New York, a nonprofit that funds free public classes improving cycling access and resources throughout the city. Proceeds from this year's tour will support the return of in-person classes.

"The hold-up with registration is because we need to have a health and safety plan approved by the state and city of New York before we can more forward," said Podziba in a recent interview with NBC New York.

With COVID-19 safety, the group says the event will follow local health official guidelines in place up to and during the tour. For 2021, the event will comply with all national and international travel guidelines for visitors looking to join.

According to the Podziba, at least 20,000 registration spots will be open, with the possibility for more. Standard entry costs — which include a rider's medal and access to rest areas — will stay at $110, the same as it was supposed to be last year before the event was canceled. The VIP package previously cost $350, which offered more memorabilia like the event jersey.

For those who deferred their 2020 entry for this year, Bike New York says the nonprofit will email instructions on how to register for the upcoming tour.

With the tour just over two months away, Podziba says registration will hopefully be open within the next two weeks once the health and safety plan is approved by both the state and city.

For more info on the tour or cycling resources in your area, click here.