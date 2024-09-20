NYC suspect arrested in charred, mutilated body found in shopping cart in Yonkers

Authorities arrested a Bronx man in connection to last month's grisly discovery of a handless, toothless burnt body that was in a shopping cart under a Yonkers bridge.

The NYPD announced an arrest Friday in the troubling Aug. 5 find under the Oak Street Bridge, near the Yonkers-Mount Vernon border. Firefighters had been called about a fire under the bridge, but as soon as they extinguished the flames, they saw the body.

An investigation has found that the victim in the case may have been killed at a home in the Bronx, the same place where more severed body parts linked to the case were found.

Yonkers police say their investigation found the body was set on fire within their jurisdiction, but the killing happened elsewhere. They transferred the case to the NYPD.

Cops executing a search warrant at a home on Rogers Place in the Bronx in connection with the case recovered human remains in the kitchen, finding human hands in a pot and feet in the freezer, law enforcement sources said. A firearm and drug paraphernalia were recovered inside a bedroom.

"Whoever did this wanted to try their best to make sure the victim was never identified," said retired NYPD Chief Terry Monahan. "The reason anyone would take out teeth, hands feet from an individual is to prevent identification. Once you remove the hands, you no longer can check fingerprints. You take off the teeth you can’t check dental records to see who the individual is."

It's not clear exactly what led investigators to that specific location.

A high-ranking NYPD official previously told NBC New York that police have video of a man rolling a shopping cart onto a Metro-North train in the Bronx's 44th precinct, which appeared to be the same shopping cart later found on fire.

Muhammad Aadil, 40, was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter, and concealment of a corpse, among other charges. Attorney information for the man was not immediately known.