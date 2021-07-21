NYC Superintendent Secretly Recorded 2 Women in Bathroom, Bedroom: DA

A 57-year-old Brooklyn man has been indicted for allegedly secretly recording multiple videos of two female roommates in their bathroom and bedroom without their knowledge, the borough's district attorney announced Wednesday.

Thomas Tamborski, a photographer and superintendent at the Greenpoint building where he lives, is accused of 36 counts of unlawful surveillance involving the duo.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Prosecutors allege Tamborski planted multiple recording devices in his spare bedroom, which he rented to a 24-year-old woman, and his bathroom, which she also used, and secretly recorded her between mid-December and mid-January.

Two years before that, from about Dec. 3, 2018 to Christmas Eve, 2018,n he allegedly did the same with another female roommate, a 33-year-old woman.

The 24-year-old in the latest case got suspicious someone was going through her bedroom when she wasn't home so placed her own camera in the room Jan. 14 to see if anyone was coming in, prosecutors said. After reviewing the first day of footage, she noticed what appeared to be an infrared light, which she recognized as a camera light, coming from her bedroom wall, the indictment says.

She reported it to the police, who recovered a camera from inside the wall. Upon further investigation, investigators with the district attorney's office and members of the NYPD executed a search warrant at the apartment and recovered numerous items including two cellphones, an alarm clock, an air freshener and a SONOS speaker, which allegedly contained or was capable of housing hidden cameras.

Tamborski had allegedly insisted that the clock, air freshener and speaker remain in the bathroom, according to the woman.

A forensic analysis of those items, as well as additional cell phones, computers, disks, USBs, cameras and hard drives, allegedly found that there was a hidden camera in a vent in the bathroom that recorded, at various times, the 33-year-old woman either changing, showering, or doing other personal activities.

"This defendant is accused of a shocking invasion of privacy for allegedly surreptitiously recording his roommates during private moments," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement Wednesday. "We will now seek to hold him accountable for this disturbing violation and breach of trust."

Tamborski was released without bail after his arraignment Wednesday and is due back in court next month. Attorney information for him wasn't immediately clear.