Duo takes two subway cars on brief joyride in Queens

The NYPD is looking for two people who got into the cabs of two subway cars at a Queens station this weekend and drove off. They didn't go far.

The duo hopped into two unoccupied lead train cars at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue station and moved northbound about 500 feet before jumping out and fleeing on foot, police said.

It happened in the middle of the afternoon on Saturday.

No injuries were reported. No damage was reported to the trains either.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects walking inside an otherwise empty train car. Both appear to be wearing backpacks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.