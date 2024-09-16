Brooklyn

Teen subway surfer falls to death in Brooklyn

F and G trains were snarled as a result

By NBC New York Staff

A teenager is dead after subway surfing in Brooklyn, authorities say.

Authorities responding to a call near the 4th Avenue and 9th Street F/G station in Park Slope around 10:15 a.m. found the boy dead at the scene. It wasn't immediately clear how he fell.

His identity wasn't clear. He was thought to be between 13 and 15 years old, officials said.

Train service was severely impacted in the area. F trains were running with heavy delays and G train service was limited. Get the latest status updates from the MTA here.

