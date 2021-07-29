NYC Subway Boss Sarah Feinberg Stepping Down With MTA Post in Limbo

Sarah Feinberg is leaving her role as interim president of NYC Transit, she said Thursday, with the subway boss's promised future as chair of the MTA in limbo.

Feinberg told the New York Post her last day would be Friday. She told the paper it was a good time to move on and spend more time with her family.

In early June, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was going to split the top job at the MTA into two posts, chair and CEO, and said he would name Feinberg chair of the agency.

But the state senate effectively rejected Cuomo's proposal, and while it hasn't been officially withdrawn yet, it's not clear if it will happen.

Feinberg became interim president of the subway unit in Feb. 2020 after the departure of the much-loved Andy Byford.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A former MTA board member and head of the Federal Railroad Administration, Feinberg stepped into the role just as the COVID-19 pandemic was bringing the subway system to its knees.

The Olympics are back! Sign up for our Olympics newsletter to get the latest news from the Tokyo games in your inbox.

“Now’s a good time to make my exit — and to either find other ways to serve, if the Senate chooses to act, or to or to move on,” Feinberg told the Post.