NYC Students Ready for Online Instruction, Staggered In-Person Return

What to Know New York City students in grades 8-12 will now have to wait until Oct. 1 to start their in-person classes; those in K-5 and K-8 schools will delay a week

“If it were up to me, I’d send them five days a week,” one frustrated parent with kids in 4th and 8th grade said. “I feel like we’ve got to rip the Band-Aid off here"

Staffing has been a concern; the mayor said he'd add another 2,500 educators on top of the 2,000 extra he already pledged to deploy, but that still falls 5,500 short of the 10,000 unions said they'd need to do the job

Months of planning and several delays to the expected start date preceded a contentious and highly anticipated school year for New York City students. Now, on the eve of the first day of instruction for many, only a percentage of the million students in the city prepare to walk back into schools.

While pre-K and special education students will still go to school in person Monday if they opted for the hybrid learning model, they will be the only ones. Students in K-5 and K-8 schools will now report eight days later, on Sept. 29, while those in middle schools and high schools won't return in person until Oct. 1. Remote instruction begins for the rest of New York City students Monday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the last-minute changes stemmed from ongoing conversations over the last month that culminated in lengthy talks Wednesday and, ultimately, the decision to stagger the in-person return. Different schools have different levels of readiness and he acknowledged "my colleagues raised real concerns" -- especially as it relates to children having a fair and equal education.

Opening the massive system of more than 17,000 schools has proved a daunting challenge. Educators and union reps have cited issues for months: There's a PPE shortage. School buildings lack ventilation. There's not enough staff. Testing and contact tracing isn't happening fast enough.

At least 61 city buildings have had one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff, the city's Department of Education said in its Friday update. Click here to see a list of affected schools.

De Blasio said on MSNBC Friday that as a New York City public school parent, he understands the frustration. But, he says, "We need to get it right."

"We are going to have our schools open for our parents and our kids, that's really what I think matters here,” the mayor said. "Next week there’s going to be almost 90,000 kids in New York City classrooms, the following week hundreds of thousands more. We’re going to be over half a million kids in classrooms in the next few weeks."

He also told MSNBC that while he needs "the health care situation to cooperate," he was confident in the new timeline because of how well New York has fought to keep the virus at bay, such as through social distancing and wearing of masks.

A day earlier, de Blasio, along with Schools Chancellor and United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew, said the new staggered in-person return was not an admission of defeat, but an effort to ensure the plan would work.

“We are doing this to make sure all of the standards we set can be achieved,” de Blasio said.