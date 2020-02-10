NYC Street Closed After Facade Collapse; No Injuries Reported

What to Know A facade collapse in Manhattan left a pile of debris on a city sidewalk Monday morning and prompted the closure of a street

Chopper 4 was over the scene that was taped off. It appeared that debris on the sidewalk came from the decorative arch over the doorway of a building

No injuries have been reported

The incident took place on West 20th Street and 9th Avenue in Chelsea.

"We take this extremely seriously. We are conducting a full investigation and will issue violations and take additional enforcement actions, if necessary. Building owners are responsible for maintaining the facade of their building and we will work to ensure owners take that responsibility seriously," the NYC Department of Buildings said in a statement.

NYC Department of Buildings records show that no recent or historical complaints were made for the facade of the house where the collapse apparently originated.

The building is designated as a landmark because it is located in the Chelsea Historic District, according to DOB records.

The collapse prompted the closure of West 20th Street between 8th and 9th avenues.

