NYC Street Attack Leaves Victim With 60 Stitches to Face

Police are looking for a man they say walked up to a 37-year-old on a Greenwich Village street, not far from the West 4th subway hub, and slashed him in the face, sending him to the hospital where he needed 60 stitches to close the wound.

The victim was standing on Avenue of the Americas around 2:30 a.m. June 6 when he was attacked. It wasn't clear if any words were exchanged, nor was a possible motive shared in the information police provided on Thursday.

Their update included surveillance images of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.