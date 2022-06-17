Manhattan

NYC Street Attack Leaves Victim With 60 Stitches to Face

And cops are still looking for the suspect

avenue of the americas assault
Handout

Police are looking for a man they say walked up to a 37-year-old on a Greenwich Village street, not far from the West 4th subway hub, and slashed him in the face, sending him to the hospital where he needed 60 stitches to close the wound.

The victim was standing on Avenue of the Americas around 2:30 a.m. June 6 when he was attacked. It wasn't clear if any words were exchanged, nor was a possible motive shared in the information police provided on Thursday.

Their update included surveillance images of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanCRIME STOPPERSAssaultstabbingGreenwich Village
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us