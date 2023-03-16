NYC St. Patrick's Day Celebrations Are Great, But These Cities Supposedly Have Better

Much of New York City will be dressed in green for this year's St. Patrick's Day celebrations Friday, though some may be green with envy knowing that a few other U.S. cities were rated as better spots to get your Irish on.

Yes, the five boroughs was rated as the 5th best place to celebrate, according to WalletHub. While that's a more than respectable ranking, it may be a surprise not to see it at the very top of the list.

New York was found to have the 6th-best holiday traditions, which includes factors like parades, percentage of population that is Irish, access to bars and the number of Irish pubs per capita (the city was tied for the best in the county in that last stat, only matched by Tampa, Florida).

NYC was also found to be fairly safe and accessible, rated 40th overall by WalletHub out of 200 cities. That category highlighted things like crime rate, traffic congestion and walkability.

Where New York did not do well was in costs, WalletHub found, as the average price of beer, lowest hotel price and number of affordable 4+ star Irish pubs were rated just 162nd in the country.

So how did the other cities fare better? Must be the luck of the Irish.

The best place to cheers to the Emerald Isle would apparently be Boston, according to WalletHub, as it was found to have the best Irish traditions in the country. It also was rated a smidge better in costs, coming in at a still-below average 147th among U.S. cities.

Philadelphia, Chicago and Pittsburgh all beat out NYC as well, much of it due to WalletHub giving the nod to those cities and their traditions, as well as either much more cost friendly (Chicago was rated 5th) or safe (Pittsburgh was 17th). Pittsburgh also had one of the highest Irish population percentages in the country.

New York City's St. Patrick's Day Parade is an annual spectacle that celebrates all-things Irish culture...but did you know there's a memorial in Lower Manhattan that calls attention to the country's darker past? The Irish Hunger Memorial in Battery Park aims to raise awareness of the famine in Ireland between 1845 and 1852 that killed approximately one-and-a-half million people. Emmy Beck-Aden reports.

Interestingly, the five boroughs was rated as having some of the best weather on March 17 among top cities (and it's supposed to be a reasonably nice one on Friday), with only Santa Rosa, California, and Boise, Idaho, topping it among the top 10 cities.

Other tri-state cities on the list include Yonkers (31st), New Haven (55th), Jersey City (91st), Bridgeport (159th) and Paterson, NJ — which finished among the lowest on the list at 190 out of 200.

The worst-rated city according to WalletHub was Miramar, Florida, which was found to have poor traditions and costs. At least the weather isn't bad there (it was rated 76th overall).