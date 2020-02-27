NYC Special Ed Teacher Arrested, Accused of Making Girl Touch Him in Front of Class

A veteran special education teacher allegedly made a 9-year-old girl with autism inappropriately touch him in front of the entire class, law enforcement sources tell NBC New York.

Marc Scheibel was arrested at work at The Carl Ullman School in Oakland Gardens, Queens, on Wednesday. He was charged with sex abuse of a child and acting in a manner injurious to a child, according to police.

The 48-year-old has been teaching for nearly two decades, the sources said.

No other information was immediately available and it was unclear whether Scheibel had a representative who could comment on his behalf.