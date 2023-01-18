Manhattan

NYC Smoke Shop Worker Shot Following Dispute With Group Outside Store: Police

Police are still searching for those responsible; the worker is expected to be OK

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man working in a Hells Kitchen smoke shop was shot in the leg following an argument with a group of men outside the store Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the NYPD, the incident took place just after midnight outside a smoke shop on 9th Avenue near 49th Street.

The 32-year-old employee shot in the leg was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment in stable condition.

The group, who fled following the shooting, is described as a group of men wearing dark clothing.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanNew YorkNew York CityshootingHell's Kitchen
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us