NYC Smoke Shop Worker Shot Following Dispute With Group Outside Store: Police

A man working in a Hells Kitchen smoke shop was shot in the leg following an argument with a group of men outside the store Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the NYPD, the incident took place just after midnight outside a smoke shop on 9th Avenue near 49th Street.

The 32-year-old employee shot in the leg was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment in stable condition.

The group, who fled following the shooting, is described as a group of men wearing dark clothing.

Additional information was not immediately available.