NYC sidewalk scaffolding reforms put limits how long structures can be up

The New York City Council unanimously passed a new set of bills that would shorten the duration of scaffolding permits and establish new design recommendations by September, a move supporters say will increase public safety in the city.

The piece of legislation passed on Wednesday introduces time limits for property owners to submit construction documents and complete the repairs. It will go to City Hall for Mayor Eric Adams to sign into law.

BREAKING: After years-long battle, @nyccouncil just passed legislation to rein in the epidemic of excessive scaffolding in NYC.



Will penalize landlords who leave sheds up too long, and allow for less ugly designs. Will reform Local Law 11.



This will change the landscape of NYC. — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) March 26, 2025

"When our administration came into office, we said the days of letting scaffolding sheds languish on our streets were over. These eyesores were crowding our sidewalks, stifling our small businesses, and darkening our city; it was time for something to change," said Mayor Adams after the passage of his "Get Sheds Down" initiative.

According to data from the city, the five boroughs are home to more than 8,400 scaffolds as of Wednesday. Most of those are up from 500 days or longer, and 334 have been up in the same spot for longer than five years.

The bill also allows more color options for scaffolding and requires property owners to ensure that the construction fences match the color of the sidewalk shed. The legislation approves metallic gray, white or the color matching the building it surrounds.

There will also be new fines for not filling out necessary paperwork and telling the Department of Buildings when the work is done. New sidewalk sheds would also be higher, with the new bill raising the minimum height to 12 feet.

"For too long, our city has been covered in over 400 miles of ugly, dingy scaffolding that impacts the experience of everyday New Yorkers, small business owners, and people coming to visit our city,” said Council Member Keith Powers, who sponsored some elements of the legislative package.

Under the newly approved rules, sidewalk sheds would be require to have LED lights and duplicate the level of lighting under the sheds.

Last year, a city-commissioned study with Mastercard found that sidewalk sheds cost Manhattan business between $3,900 and $9,500 each month, with restaurants and bars reporting decreases in weekly transactions in the six months following shed construction.

NBC New York's Erica Byfield contributed to this report.