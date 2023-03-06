NYC Sidewalk Beating Trio Sought in Possible Anti-Asian Hate Crime

Cops want to find a trio wanted for jumping a man and woman walking down a Queens sidewalk last week, beating the pair after shouting anti-Asian slurs.

The police department's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the broad daylight attack last Thursday that left the victims, 44 and 24, badly beaten.

Police said the victims were walking down Junction Boulevard in Jackson Heights when the female attacker yelled slurs and threw water from inside a white Acura SUV.

The situation escalated when the woman stepped out of the car, along with two other men, and all three proceeded to punch and kick the victims in the head, according to the NYPD. Their injuries had to be treated at a nearby hospital.

Security footage of the violent trio getting back into the white Acura before driving off westbound down Roosevelt Avenue was released over the weekend. No arrests have been made.