NYC Sex Predator Who Forced Woman From Subway in Broad Daylight Arrested: Cops

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in a sex attack in Queens where a 22-year-old woman was forced from a subway station and to a building nearby, where she was restrained, authorities said Thursday.

Roy Higgins is accused of unlawful imprisonment, attempted criminal sex act and public lewdness in the April 21 attack at the Flushing-Main Street station shortly before 10 a.m.

Cops allege Higgins was the man who walked up to the woman, grabbed her arm and forced her to walk upstairs and leave the station.

He then made her walk with him down Main Street and to Kissena Boulevard, where he brought her into the lobby of a seven-story building, according to the NYPD.

Once inside, he allegedly restrained the woman and exposed himself. Cops say she resist and managed to break free. She ran off and reported the case to the police.

The victim wasn't physically hurt.

Information on a possible attorney for Higgins wasn't immediately available.