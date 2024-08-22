Real Estate

NYC is selling Upper West Side apartments for less than $175,000. There's a catch

By NBC New York Staff

NYC Housing Connect

Think owning an Upper West Side apartment just steps from Central Park is only an option if you're rich? Think again.

New York City is selling apartments in a pre-war, walk-up building on West 80th Street starting at just $174,000.

Yes, you read that right — it's possible to own a NYC apartment for less than $200,000.

The five-story building will be turned into a co-op made up of 17 units.

The apartments are being sold through a lottery, but there's a catch: Not everyone can enter said lottery.

New Yorkers making less than 120% of the area's media income can enter. That would mean households of two people with a combined income of less than $150,000 would qualify.

Also, the apartments — studios between 240-343 square feet or one-bedroom units between 466-544 square feet — must be the owners' primary residence, the city states as part of the requirements.

The city is also raffling off homes on the Upper East Side, in Hudson Yards and Astoria. The deadline to enter the lottery is Aug. 27.

Take a look at photos showing what the some of the units look like:

