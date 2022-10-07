NYC Sees Dip in Shootings, Murders While Overall Crime Index Rises, NYPD Stats Show

What to Know Citywide shooting incidents decreased by 13.2% (118 incidents this September versus 136 last year), police statistics note. The number of murders citywide also decreased for the month of September by 23.5% compared to the same period last year (39 deaths versus 51).

The NYPD's latest statistics also show that arrests for major felonies are up nearly 27% so far in calendar 2022, compared with the first nine months of last year.

although the NYPD shared positive trends in their crime statistics, it also notes that overall crime index in the city increased in September 2022 by more than 15% compared to the same time period last year.

The number of shootings and murders in New York City decreased for the month of September, compared to the same time last year -- welcomed good news, even if the overall crime index increased, according to the latest NYPD statistics.

Citywide shooting incidents decreased by 13.2% (118 incidents this September versus 136 last year), police statistics note. The number of murders citywide also decreased for the month of September by 23.5% compared to the same period last year (39 deaths versus 51) .

The NYPD says that the department "has worked tirelessly to prevent New Yorkers from being victimized by violence." Part of the city's plan on crime prevention involved seizing more than 5,600 firearms year-to-date in 2022 as well as gun arrests across the Big Apple rising by 7.4% compared to the same time last year (423 versus 394). However, overall, a 5% increase in gun arrests (3,601 v. 3,430) has taken place through the first nine months of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021. The number of citywide gun arrests in the first three quarters of 2022 stands at a 27-year-high.

“One crime victim is one victim too many, and the hardworking women and men of the NYPD are committed to ensuring that no one – in any New York City neighborhood – is harmed by violence or disorder,” said Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell in a statement.

Although the NYPD shared positive trends in their crime statistics, it also notes that overall crime index in the city increased in September 2022 by more than 15% compared to the same time period last year ( 11,057 incidents versus 9,596). This reality is driven by the fact that five of the seven major index-crime categories saw increases, driven by a 22.7% increase in burglary (1,409 versus 1,148), a 21.5% increase in grand larceny auto (1,215 versus 1,000), and a 21.3% increase in grand larceny (4,552 versus 3,753).

The NYPD also noted that the department has focused on precision-policing to keep the public safe. Collectively, the NYPD’s ongoing work has driven a 12.6% reduction in shootings. This translates to 161 fewer shooting victims through the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period last year – and a 12.6% decrease in murders (327 versus 374).

“Our strategies to suppress violence, to seize illegal guns, and to hold criminals accountable for their actions are beginning to gain traction. But the NYPD cannot shoulder this work alone. Our entire criminal justice system, and all of our government and community partners, must pull in the same direction and remain focused on our shared goal: the safety of everyone who lives, works, and visits New York City," Sewell went on to say.