NYC Scrapping School Snow Days in Favor of Remote Learning

The nation's largest school district says it will go all-virtual instead of cancelling school for snow next year

Attention school kids of New York City - you can put all the spoons you want under your pillow, wear your pajamas inside out, flush ice cubes down the toilet, but you're not getting any more snow days off from school.

The city Department of Education said Tuesday that it will take a page from the pandemic playbook for the 2021-22 school year and replace severe weather days off with all-remote instruction.

The plan for next school year matches what the district did this year, replacing snow days with remote learning.

Snow days were historically uncommon in New York City in any case, though they have been more frequent in the De Blasio administration than they were under Mayor Michael Bloomberg before him.

