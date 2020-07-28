NYC Scooter Sharing Service Revel Shuts Down After 2nd Rider Death in 10 Days

Revel, a service that offers electric scooter sharing in multiple cities, suspended operations in New York City on Tuesday after the second death of a rider this month.

"New York riders - starting today, NYC service will be shut down until further notice. We’re reviewing and strengthening our rider accountability and safety measures and communicating with city officials, and we look forward to serving you again in the near future," the company tweeted.

A company spokesperson declined to comment beyond the tweet.

The suspension came less than 8 hours after a Brooklyn man died in the crash of a Revel scooter in Queens. The NYPD said the 32-year-old man struck a light pole in a median on Woodhaven Boulevard and died of head injuries.

That death was the second in 10 days; on July 18 WCBS reporter Nina Kapur died after the crash of a Revel scooter in Manhattan.

Revel's electric mopeds are limited to speeds of 30 miles per hour, and its posted rules required riders to wear a helmet. But, the vehicles are prohibited on sidewalks and in bike lanes, and are intended to ride in the roadways with traffic.