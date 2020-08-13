Coronavirus

NYC Schools Will All Have Nurses This Fall, Mayor Says

The union representing city teachers had demanded more nursing in schools as part of any reopening

Every New York City public school building will have a certified nurse in the building this fall, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

De Blasio said the availability of nurses had been a top concern of both teachers and parents.

"Every single New York City public school building will have a certified nurse. This is very important for people to hear and understand," the mayor said in his daily news conference. "We're taking every precaution but there's a tremendous value to having a health professional present."

De Blasio said NYC Health and Hospitals was working to ensure there was adequate staffing for the plan - noting that, despite concerns about availability, there was still a month to find everyone needed.

The United Federation of Teachers, the union that represents most NYC teachers, made nurses in schools one of its key demands for reopening this fall.

