NYC Schools Will All Have Nurses This Fall, Mayor Says

Every New York City public school building will have a certified nurse in the building this fall, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

De Blasio said the availability of nurses had been a top concern of both teachers and parents.

"Every single New York City public school building will have a certified nurse. This is very important for people to hear and understand," the mayor said in his daily news conference. "We're taking every precaution but there's a tremendous value to having a health professional present."

De Blasio said NYC Health and Hospitals was working to ensure there was adequate staffing for the plan - noting that, despite concerns about availability, there was still a month to find everyone needed.

The United Federation of Teachers, the union that represents most NYC teachers, made nurses in schools one of its key demands for reopening this fall.