High-Ranking NYC Schools Official Charged With Child Sex Crime

David Hay is accused of facilitating child sexual abuse in Wisconsin; he was fired from his job as deputy chief of staff to Chancellor Richard Carranza after his arrest

By Andrew Siff

Former New York City Schools official David Hay

A New York City schools official is facing child sex charges in Wisconsin, the city Department of Education confirmed to News 4 New York.

David Hay was arrested at an airport in Milwaukee on Sunday on a charge of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, according to the New York Times, which first reported the arrest.

Hay was a deputy chief of staff to New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza; he was fired after his arrest.

"These allegations are incredibly disturbing and absolutely unacceptable," said schools spokeswoman Miranda Barbot. "We took immediate action removing Mr. Hay from payroll and are terminating him. We referred this to the Special Commissioner of Investigation and we will fully comply with any investigation."

DOE officials say that Hay had no contact with students in his position.

