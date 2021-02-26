NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza Leaving Post, Mayor Taps Bronx Superintendent to Replace

What to Know Chancellor Richard Carranza will step down from the top post for the nation's largest school district

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Bronx Executive Superintendent Meisha Porter will take over the position in mid-March

Carranza spent almost three year's in the role, leading the district through an unprecedented pandemic in his final year

After nearly three years at the helm of the New York City Schools, Chancellor Richard Carranza is preparing to step down from the top post after weathering a difficult chapter for the district amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Carranza will transition out of the role by mid-March when Bronx Executive Superintendent Meisha Porter takes over the position, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday. Porter, the first Black woman to serve in the role, will start March 15.

"It has been my greatest honor to serve as New York City Schools Chancellor and I can't think of anyone who would be better to take the helm than Meisha Porter," Carranza said in a statement from the mayor's office.

The outgoing chancellor came to the city via Houston where he served there as superintendent. In the spring of 2018, he accepted top post overseeing the nation's largest school district after Carmen Fariña's retirement.

"In my culture we don't say goodbye, we say 'hasta luego'," Carranza said at the mayor's public briefing Monday morning. "I'm a New Yorker, while not by birth, by choice, a New Yorker who has lost 11 family and close childhood friends to this pandemic and a New Yorker who needs time to grieve."

Carranza acknowledged there's "never a perfect time" to leave the district, but feels his replacement is more than qualified to lead schools through the rest of the academic year.

UFT President Michael Mulgrew praised the work of Carranza during his tenure in New York City, adding that he looks forward to working with Porter when she transitions into the role.

“Richard Carranza was a real partner in our efforts to open school safely. Too often he had to fight behind the scenes to keep the needs of students, staff and their families ahead of politics. We wish him well. He will be missed," Mulgrew said.

Porter, who started as a teacher in the district and worked her way to the Bronx post, is the first educator appointed to chancellor from within the Department of Education "in recent history," the mayor's release said. She's held the executive superintendent post since 2018.

Porter is credited with overseeing significant gains in graduations rates within the Bronx. The number of graduates leaving schools jumped over 5 percent in her three years in the position, almost double the number citywide. Previously a Columbia University Cahn fellow and an Aspen Institute fellow, Porter has also taught at CUNY as an adjunct professor.

Leading schools through the end of the pandemic "won't be easy," Porter admitted Friday, but made a pledge to students to get all schools back open with an emphasis on getting high schools back open soon. "Mental health is at the core" of addressing students' needs when bringing them back into schools, she said.

"As a lifelong New Yorker, a product of our City's public schools, and a career educator, it is the honor of my lifetime to serve as Chancellor. Mayor de Blasio and Chancellor Carranza have laid an incredible foundation for me and I am ready to hit the ground running and lead New York City schools to a full recovery," Porter said.

The news of a reshuffling at the top of the department comes one day after the district welcomed back tens of thousands of New York City middle school students returned to their school buildings on Thursday for the first time since schools moved all remote citywide in mid-November.

"We can truly say the safest indoor locations in the city of New York are in the classrooms of the New York City Department of Education," Carranza said Thursday. "We will continue to provide the safest learning environment possible for students, educators and staff."

Reopening the city's schools has proved difficult and tumultuous, with many clashes between the city's top officials, teachers, unions, parents and students. In the fall, the union representing New York City's principals and other top school administrators delivered a "no confidence" vote for de Blasio and Carranza. The union asked the state to oversee the city's schools.