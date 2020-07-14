Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Crime and Courts

NYC School Safety Agent Charged With Sex Assault of Daughter: Sources

handcuffs set against a dark backdrop
Getty Images

Police in Brooklyn on Monday arrested a school safety agent and charged him with a series of sex crimes involving his own daughter.

Sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC New York that Jean Baptiste Jeanisidor, 43, allegedly abused his now 17-year-old daughter at their home over a period of four years.

It wasn't immediately clear how old the girl was at the time of the alleged assaults, or when they took place.

Local

Jeffrey Epstein 2 mins ago

Epstein Victim to Speak at Ghislaine Maxwell's Hearing on Tuesday

Valley Stream 3 hours ago

Black Woman Says Long Island Neighbors Racially Harass Her by Leaving Feces, Toting Guns

Jeanisidor is charged with rape, predatory sexual assault against a child, criminal sexual act, course of sexual conduct against a child, sexual abuse, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNew York Citysexual abuse
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us