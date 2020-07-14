NYC School Safety Agent Charged With Sex Assault of Daughter: Sources

Police in Brooklyn on Monday arrested a school safety agent and charged him with a series of sex crimes involving his own daughter.

Sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC New York that Jean Baptiste Jeanisidor, 43, allegedly abused his now 17-year-old daughter at their home over a period of four years.

It wasn't immediately clear how old the girl was at the time of the alleged assaults, or when they took place.

Jeanisidor is charged with rape, predatory sexual assault against a child, criminal sexual act, course of sexual conduct against a child, sexual abuse, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child.