NYC School Reopening Debate Rages Amid Strike Threats, Calls to Oust Chancellor

What to Know More NYC principals are joining the call to delay in-person learning in the five boroughs; 41 more sent the mayor and chancellor a letter Monday. The union says no city public school should reopen under the current plan

In a statement, the Department of Education said it was "doing tremendous work" to return to in-person learning safely in September; meanwhile, a growing number of U.S. schools are now opting to start fully remote

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York districts should take into account the recent spikes in some schools and universities that have already reopened and re-closed; he says the Notre Dame outbreak would be worse in K-12

Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City has seen its lowest daily coronavirus positivity rate ever, but as the new school year approaches, teachers are concerned the pendulum could shift again if specific, strict safety protocol aren't implemented -- including a mandate everyone in schools be tested for COVID-19.

The city's largest teachers' union, United Federation of Teachers, published a safety checklist Wednesday that lays out testing and other standards. The group's president, Mike Mulgrew, says no school should open unless it meets all the criteria on that list; he threatened a teachers' strike if school returns otherwise.

A caucus within UTF is also petitioning for the removal of Richard Carranza as the Chancellor of New York City public schools amid the heated debate.

"The one million school children, their families, and the hundreds of thousands of faculty and staff of NYC Public Schools deserve competent and trustworthy leadership," Lydia Howrilka of UFT Solidarity wrote in the petition.

"The Mayor and the Chancellor have consistently failed to provide that leadership and instead, continue to create confusion and chaos despite the urging of government representatives, multiple parent and community groups, the teachers union, and other advocates for public education, to work towards a solution that puts the health and safely of our most vulnerable citizens, our children, above and beyond any political pressure to 'reopen' and ultimately putting ALL at risk for exposure to COVID-19," Howrilka continued.

Public health experts say virus rates in New York City communities should be low for schools to reopen, but how low is low enough? There’s little agreement on a specific threshold or even a measurement across the country. In New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo cleared schools to reopen in person because of a sustained 5 percent test positivity rate over a 14-day rolling period. If that ticks up to 9 percent, he'll order them re-closed. In New York City, de Blasio has said schools can open -- and stay open -- only if the rate is below 3 percent.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

There may be no clearly "right" answer to that question. But UFT says the city's current school reopening plan is lacking in transparency and specifics -- so much so that union president Mike Mulgrew says it could be "one of the biggest debacles in history" if schools reopen in person Sept. 10 under present standards.

"It is our judgment at this point that if you open schools September 10, it will be one of the biggest debacles in history," Mulgrew tweeted Wednesday. "The minute we feel the mayor is trying to force people into a situation that is unsafe, we go to court; we go to job actions."

The last New York City teachers' strike was in 1975, according to the union. If teachers were to take that action they'd be breaking a law known as “Taylor Law,” which would fine and even jail teachers for the action. To that concern, Mulgrew tweeted, "If a court determines we are breaking the Taylor Law, so be it."

De Blasio accused the union of playing games and moving the goalposts on the fly. He claimed the union had never asked for mandatory testing before now and reiterated that a strike would be illegal. For the last month, the mayor has consistently said the city will prioritize student and staff safety above all else, rolling out new requirements like certified nurses in each school along with strict COVID protocol mandates and comparatively low thresholds for re-closure.

"They can play games all they want. It is not legal. It's not responsible for a leader of any union to talk about doing something illegal," de Blasio said. "We care more about kids and parents than these games ... I expect every employee of the City of New York to remember who they work for: the families of the kids of New York City."

New York City is aiming for a hybrid reopening this fall, with most of the 1.1 million students spending two or three days a week in physical classrooms and learning remotely the rest of the time. About a quarter of families have opted to start fully remote, though they'll have the ability to opt back in for in-person quarterly. Fifteen percent of teachers have indicated they'll only instruct remotely.

Given those numbers, the teachers' union says it expects up to 750,000 students and staff would need to be tested before school starts, under its guidelines.

City health officials say conducting the widely used PCR diagnostic tests on that many people before Sept. 10 be hampered by lab capacity issues -- a concern that will only mount as labs become flooded with flu season tests later this year. They also aren't sure the rapid testing available is a viable solution for students.

Meanwhile, more New York City principals are asking for a delayed start to in-person learning this fall, adding momentum to growing calls in the five boroughs -- and the nation -- to stall the physical return to class.

A growing number of major school districts -- from Chicago to Los Angeles to Houston -- are now moving to a fully remote start to the 2020-21 school year. Newark, New Jersey, added itself to that mounting list earlier this week.

While New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy previously outlined a plan by which school districts can operate remotely all year if needed, he says any districts that change their plans on the fly, like Newark, need to list specific health and safety reasons for the shift. And they need a concrete plan to get to some level of in-person learning at some point during the academic year, Murphy says.

Amid the shift to an all-remote start for some U.S. public school districts, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the nation's top health experts continue to agree the benefits of in-person learning for kids, especially those in grades K-12, outweigh the potential COVID health risks.