NYC School Programs Lose Millions in Funding Just Weeks Before School Year Starts

As schools battle over what the upcoming school year will look like amid the coronavirus pandemic, many districts are now facing another crises: budget cuts to dozens of nonprofits that help at-risk children.

Services provided by nearly 30 nonprofit organizations will be slashed due to $9 million in cuts. Those groups will not see funding from the city this year, which will leave more than 30,000 students without the assistance they need.

While it was not clear what specific groups will lose funding, one organization that has workers in 18 schools throughout the five boroughs is preparing for the worst.

Alexander Angueira, the principal for I.S. 126 in Queens said that the work provided by the nonprofit City Year is "immeasurable," as for the last 10 years the group has helped turned attendance around, as well as offered critical English and math tutoring.

"I need City Year in my building to help me with my school every single day," Anguerira said.

It's without that extra hands on attention that leaders fear could lead students to struggle.

"This fall we know what students need: extra support in the classroom," said Matt Schaffer, who works with the group.

Another group bracing for the loss in funding is Children's Aid, which helps needy children throughout the city, and especially in minority communities.

"This decision to make these cuts will impact black and brown kids in communities that have high concentration of poverty," said Sandra Escamilla-Davies, who works Children's Aid.

A city Department of Educaiton representative told NBC New York that "the pandemic and economic crisis caused by COVID-19 significantly impacted the City's budget this year, and we're working to limit the impact to schools." The school system also vowed to be transparent when cuts are officially made.