NYC School Deal Made, Gyms Reopen Today — So What's Next? Cuomo Gave a Hint

What to Know New York City gyms return for business Wednesday; cetain restrictions on capacity apply and indoor fitness classes cannot resume quite yet

What will be next to reopen for the five boroughs? Indoor dining doesn't appear to be the next course, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo said recently he hoped to make 'positive news' on casinos statewide this week

Meanwhile, City Hall and the city's largest teachers' union reached a deal to avert a strike -- one that delays the start of in-person learning from Sept. 10 to Sept. 21 to allow teachers additional time to prepare and ensure safety

Six months after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in New York City, little remains left to technically reopen -- though those who live in the five boroughs have had to adjust to dramatically different ways of daily life.

Low-risk indoor activities like museums are back. School will be back, partially in person for hundreds of thousands of families, in the coming weeks -- though with a slight delay after an 11th-hour deal between City Hall and the unions to thwart the first teachers' strike in nearly five decades. Gyms return Wednesday.

What's next for the city of over 8 million residents?

It doesn't appear indoor dining will be the next course on the table. That does return in nearby New Jersey in less than 48 hours, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo, while acknowledging the competitive disadvantage for NYC restaurants, said this week that the five boroughs just aren't ready yet. School may have to come first.

Bettors might be wise to gamble on the return of casinos statewide. Cuomo had said he hoped to make "positive news" on that sometime this week. New York City malls also have yet to reopen, but the governor hasn't hinted on a timeline.

New York state hasn't experienced significant infection upticks from its phased reopening to date, though the school factor looms large. Right now, the state is in the midst of a 25-day streak with daily COVID positivity rates below 1 percent. New York City also consistently reports positivity rates of 1 percent or lower.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

The five boroughs were not left out when Cuomo announced gyms could return in New York state the last week of August, but Mayor Bill de Blasio pushed the start back for the city as he prioritized inspections of nearly 2,000 school buildings. Gyms are expected to begin reopening in the city Wednesday and will also have to be inspected -- before or within two weeks of reopening -- to ensure compliance with COVID safeguards and other protocol as previously outlined by the state.

As with each step of the phased reopenings, strict COVID safety standards apply. Capacity will be capped at 33 percent to start, though if that proves problematic, the state says it will dial that number back. Health requirements include mandatory masks at all times, proper air ventilation, sign-in forms, screening at the door (like temperature checks) and social distancing. Indoor fitness classes and indoor pools will remain closed for the time being, de Blasio has said.

It's been an at-times exceedingly slow rollout of daily life staples in New York City over the last few months -- and that's with good reason.

"Remember, this city has a very low infection rate right now. We're the envy of this country. We were the worst at one point, the epicenter – from worst to first, we're now in a very good position," Mayor de Blasio said on CNN Tuesday night as he spoke about the revised plan for New York City schools.

Gyms and health clubs also returned in New Jersey this week. Those were permitted to reopen Tuesday at 25 percent capacity. Additional precautions include limited fitness class size, mandatory face-coverings at all times and required contact logs of all patrons and staff to support contact tracing efforts in the event of a potential outbreak at any given facility.

Indoor amusement facilities were also allowed to reopen with similar restrictions. Movie theaters will be permitted to reopen starting Friday as indoor dining resumes.