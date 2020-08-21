NYC Confirms September Gym Reopening Date for Gyms –With a Catch

What to Know New York City gyms will be allowed to reopen on Sept. 2 following state-mandated inspections, though no indoor group classes will be permitted

Gov. Andrew Cuomo OK'd the return of gyms statewide as early as Monday, but the city is focused first on conducting school inspections; then it'll tackle gyms, where a host of other COVID precautions must be in place

Fitness centers have yet to reopen in New Jersey, though Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday he was trying to figure out a way to safely reopen those along with indoor dining, which he postponed indefinitely in late June

New York City gyms will open up for indoor workouts on Sept. 2, Mayor Bill de Blasio's office told News 4 Friday -- but indoor group classes and pools will stay closed. There also is still no timeline for the return of indoor dining, City Hall said.

The announcement comes a few days after Gov. Andrew Cuomo cleared the way for gyms to open across New York state as early as Monday -- a boon for fitness aficionados who have had their workout routines disrupted for the last five months. Local governments must inspect each gym before or within two weeks of reopening to ensure compliance with various COVID-19 protocol, Cuomo said.

New York City had said shortly after Cuomo's announcement that it likely wouldn't be able to reopen its gyms by Monday. Officials are prioritizing school inspections right now, working to make them ready to safely accommodate students and staff for in-person learning -- at least part of the week -- by Sept. 10.

A number of other regions and counties in New York, including Rockland County, do plan to have gyms open Monday, the first day they're allowed to return. Gyms had long been one of the few businesses still shelved given national concerns they may pose an enhanced risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Strict COVID safety standards apply for gym reopenings statewide. Capacity will be capped at 33 percent to start, though if that proves problematic, the state says it will dial that number back. Health requirements include mandatory masks at all times, proper air ventilation, sign-in forms, screening at the door (like temperature checks) and social distancing. Cuomo left indoor classes' return to local officials.

Other requirements for New York gyms include:

Customers must sign in with contact information and health screening

Six feet of social distancing and face coverings maintained at all times

Cleaning and sanitizing supplies provided to customers, and shared equipment cleaned between each use.

Classes held by appointment only, and areas where classes are held must be cleaned between sessions

No shared water fountains allowed, but water bottle refill stations will be permitted

Communal showers are to remain closed, but individual showers/stalls can stay in use if they are cleaned in between use

As for indoor dining, Cuomo withheld it from New York City's entry into Phase III and then Phase IV while allowing it to continue in the rest of the state. The city has been in his final reopening phase for some time now, but as recently as this week, Cuomo still had no timeline for the return of indoor dining in the city.

The governor said restaurants in New York City are not dealing with the same environment as restaurants in other parts of the state due to a number of factors -- including a lack of compliance in the five boroughs with COVID protocol.

"They’re different demographically, they’re different in population, they’re different by density, they’re different by crowding factor. Westchester County never had the problem that New York City had. Nassau never had the problem that New York CIty had. They’re two totally different environments," Cuomo said. "And are we more careful in New York City because of those factors? Of course we are. It would be negligent not to be."